FARLEY, Iowa — The City of Farley now is officially looking for its next police chief.
City officials recently started advertising to fill the position, with applications being accepted through Sept. 19.
Molly Dupont, who had served as chief since June 2017, resigned earlier this month to take a position as captain with the Dyersville Police Department.
The role of chief is the only full-time position on the Farley department, which also includes three part-time officers.
An advertisement states that the applicant must be willing to work all shifts, including nights, weekends and holidays. Applications are available at Farley City Hall, 301 First St. NW, and at farleyiowa.com.