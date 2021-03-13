Dubuque Community Schools leaders will offer free meals to children during spring break this coming week.
District officials announced that the no-cost, grab-and-go meals will be available to anyone age 18 and under from Monday, March 15 through Friday, March 19. Meal bags will include both a breakfast and a lunch.
Food will be available at the following times and locations:
- The Forum, 2300 Chaney Road, in the rear parking lot -- 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Prescott Elementary School bus drive-up lane -- 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- Fulton Elementary School bus drive-up lane -- 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.