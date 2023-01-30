DES MOINES — The chair of the Iowa House of Representatives’ Health and Human Services Committee indicated Thursday that a bill imposing significant restrictions on food stamps and their recipients could be subject to considerable alteration when it goes before the full committee next month.
Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, told the Telegraph Herald that she expected multiple sections of House File 3 to undergo revisions when it comes before the full Health and Human Services Committee.
The bill would place an upper limit on the dollar value of assets belonging to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients and would bar beneficiaries from using SNAP to purchase candy and soda following an amendment promised by Meyer.
Meyer said she agrees the targeted programs are important safety nets to help people out of poverty. The legislation is meant to ensure both that people in need continue to get SNAP and Medicaid benefits, but that those who aren’t eligible cannot access the programs’ funds, supporters say, according to Iowa Capital Dispatch.
It’s been met with opposition and criticism by several groups, including Dubuque social work academics and the principal provider to area food pantries.
“This is a large bill, and there are other divisions we’ll have to make adjustments to,” Meyer told the Telegraph Herald on Thursday. “We’ll have to go through it line by line and make sure it makes sense.”
The bill, which was cosponsored by 40 members of the House Republican caucus, attracted national attention with a provision that would bar SNAP recipients from using the federal benefits to purchase meat, poultry and white bread, among other goods, and that would restrict purchases to a handful of items approved under the WIC (Women, Infant and Children) supplemental nutrition program.
It also would impose a household asset limit of $2,750, or $4,250 for households with a disability or someone aged 60 or above; require the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services to asset-test households; and require that Medicaid recipients work at least 20 hours per week to receive benefits, with some exemptions.
Meyer told Iowa Public Radio on Tuesday that the strict limits on food purchases would be dropped and replaced with a provision barring purchases of candy and non-zero-calorie soda.
She emphasized Thursday that the bill was not intended to deprive Iowans of needed benefits.
“No one wants to remove any benefits from those who are eligible, those who need them,” Meyer said.
In a Thursday hearing before a subcommittee of the Health and Human Services Committee, groups including mental health advocates, domestic violence coalitions and the state beverage association expressed opposition to the bill.
So has River Bend Food Bank, which supplies Dubuque’s area food pantries.
The asset limit would be one of the most restrictive in the nation and push more families to seek food pantry services, said River Bend CEO and President Nancy Renkes in a statement emailed to the TH.
“Households with more than one vehicle would be especially at risk of losing eligibility for SNAP benefits, which would disproportionately affect those who live in areas without public transport — like rural Iowa,” Renkes said.
Area food pantries have reported increasing demand over the past six months, driven in large part by inflation on food costs. At Dubuque Food Pantry, the number of families served nearly doubled over the last six months of 2022.
Michelle Bechen, social work professor at Loras College, said the proposal would further burden Iowa Department of Health and Human Services by requiring regular asset tests for the state’s 273,085 SNAP recipients. Reached by the TH, an HHS spokesperson declined to comment, saying the department did not weigh in on pending legislation.
“It just doesn’t seem evidence-based to me, that all this money is being wasted on pop and candy,” said Amanda Reynolds, an assistant professor of social work at Loras. “One can argue it’s unhealthy, but I don’t think there’s evidence to say welfare recipients are throwing away taxpayer dollars on pop.”
A 2016 report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that in SNAP households, 5% of food spending went toward sugary drinks, compared to 4% for non-SNAP households.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, criticized the bill in her weekly newsletter.
“While the sponsors of the bill claim it’s about the state budget, SNAP is 100% federally funded, with a 50-50 cost share program for administration,” it stated. “The number of Iowans using SNAP benefits today is at a 14-year low.”
Other states and municipalities have moved to block purchases of soda and sweets with SNAP in the past, including Maine and New York City, though those proposals have been rejected by the USDA. Under federal law, to remove items from SNAP’s eligible foods list, states must apply for a waiver from the USDA.
Several people said the proposed restrictions, particularly on food, in the bill being considered by Iowa lawmakers reflect a disdainful attitude toward recipients of public benefits.
“It’s sending a strong message to the working poor and the underemployed that we don’t value you,” Bechen said.
Some cosponsors of the bill indicated to the TH that they would support amendments to the bill, particularly the looser restrictions on food purchases.
Rep. Brad Sherman, R-Williamsburg, wrote in an email that he signed onto the bill for its “accountability” measures to remove SNAP recipients “who did not need it or who could be working but won’t.”
“As we began to get input, we realized there was wording in the bill that tied it to some of the WIC guidelines which put unintended bans on certain foods,” he wrote.
Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, serves on the Health and Human Services Committee and also cosponsored the bill. He said he favored the restrictions on candy and soda, citing his background as a dentist.
However, he expressed reservations about the provision of the asset limits that would affect rural households with multiple vehicles. He indicated he had not been aware of the impact of the asset limits or the initial food restrictions when he cosponsored the bill.
“You like some of it — sometimes, you don’t like another part,” Bradley said. “We try to tweak it, to make it palatable for the state of Iowa, for its constituents.”
Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, declined to comment, saying she had not read the bill yet. She was not among the bill’s cosponsors.
Reps. Anne Osmondson, R-Volga, and Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, both cosponsors, did not respond to requests for comment.
