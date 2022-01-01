Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Dubuque City Council members next week will consider approving a resolution officially calling for a special election.
Council members at their Monday, Jan. 3, meeting will consider the resolution regarding the Ward 4 seat held by Brad Cavanagh, who earlier on Monday will be sworn in as the city’s new mayor.
The resolution directs the Dubuque County Elections Office to initiate the process of holding a special election — a move which council members supported during discussions in early December.
If approved by council members during their meeting, the special election would be set for March 29. If needed, a primary election would be held on March 1.
The winner of the Ward 4 seat would serve the remainder of Cavanagh’s term, through Dec. 31, 2023.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.