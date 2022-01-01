Dubuque City Council members next week will consider approving a resolution officially calling for a special election.

Council members at their Monday, Jan. 3, meeting will consider the resolution regarding the Ward 4 seat held by Brad Cavanagh, who earlier on Monday will be sworn in as the city’s new mayor.

The resolution directs the Dubuque County Elections Office to initiate the process of holding a special election — a move which council members supported during discussions in early December.

If approved by council members during their meeting, the special election would be set for March 29. If needed, a primary election would be held on March 1.

The winner of the Ward 4 seat would serve the remainder of Cavanagh’s term, through Dec. 31, 2023.

