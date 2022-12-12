RYAN, Iowa -- The Iowa Supreme Court recently declined to review the case of a former Delaware County woman appealing her conviction for first-degree murder.
Revette A. Sauser, 54, is serving a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole for fatally shooting her husband, Terry Sauser, in their Ryan home in 2011.
Sauser initially was sentenced to 40 years in prison after taking a plea deal in 2012. However, she later claimed her attorney was ineffective for allowing her to plead guilty to a charge of kidnapping without enough facts to support the charge.
The Iowa Supreme Court agreed with Sauser's initial appeal but ruled that Sauser had to be tried on the original first-degree murder charge.
Her trial was held in May 2021, during which prosecutors argued that she planned to kill her husband out of anger and jealously, while the defense maintained that she accidentally shot him. The jury ultimately found her guilty of first-degree murder.
Sauser appealed her conviction in June 2021, arguing that the district court erred in refusing to instruct the jury on the lesser-included charge of voluntary manslaughter and that there was evidence showing she was provoked at the time of the shooting.
The Iowa Court of Appeals upheld Sauser's conviction in September, stating that none of her stories of the evening of the shooting show that "she acted solely out of the required level of provocation."
Sauser filed an application for further review to the Iowa Supreme Court in October.