MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa officially has hired its next city manager.
At a special meeting Monday, City Council members approved the terms of an employment agreement for Josh Boldt, who had been serving as assistant city manager in DeKalb, Ill.
Interim City Manager Mallory Smith confirmed Tuesday that Boldt had resigned his position with the City of DeKalb and signed a letter of intent and the terms of employment with the City of Maquoketa.
She said Boldt, 33, is expected to start in the city manager position on Jan. 11 and will be paid an annual salary of $120,000.
“It’s really nice to have someone young and up-and-coming on the front end of their career,” said Smith, the city’s former property maintenance inspector.
She has been serving as interim city manager since the February departure of the former city manager, Gerald Smith, to whom she is not related.
Boldt visited Maquoketa last week for an interview. He was the only person still in contention for the position, after two of the three finalists withdrew from consideration.
He previously served as a police officer in DeKalb for 9.5 years, six of those years as a field training officer, before becoming assistant city manager in August 2020.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday, he said he looks forward to assuming his new position, although leaving his home of more than a decade will be bittersweet.
“You don’t leave somewhere without leaving family (and) working relationships that are strong, but we’re excited about the prospects for the future,” he said.
Maquoketa City Council members praised Boldt’s qualifications and described him as personable and engaging.
“I liked him right from the get-go, the first time we met,” said Council Member Dan Holm. “... He’s got excellent references, and everybody that we talked to during the vetting process spoke very highly of him.”
Council Member Brent Good noted that Boldt has experience administering tax-increment-financing districts in DeKalb. Good feels this experience will help the city maintain momentum on its current projects, such as the Platt Street project and Main Street bridge replacement.
“I think he’ll be able to hit the ground running and keep everything moving at the speed we have it now without much disruption,” Good said.
Boldt said he is eager to dive into the city’s ongoing projects and also looks forward to experiencing the summer tourism season in Maquoketa.
“I think I’m most excited about continuing the downtown improvements and working along with the capital projects they have,” he said. “... The fact that so much is underway at this particular moment is a great thing for the town.”