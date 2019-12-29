Local law enforcement reports Telegraph Herald Dec 29, 2019 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Dubuque police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported: Latoya Patton, 35, of Dyersville, Iowa, reported $875 in damage to a smartphone at 1:34 p.m. Friday at 558 Clarke Drive. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Crime Comments disabled. Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Authorities: Intoxicated man crashes vehicle on U.S. 61 near Dubuque Authorities: Woman crashes into power pole in Lafayette County Write the Caption Dubuque man charged with attempted murder in connection to Christmas Eve shooting Local law enforcement reports Telegraph Herald seeks reader input to determine the top stories of the decade SW Wisconsin lawmaker says water quality task force's recommendations to be issued in January 'Time to do something else': Firearms business in Dubuque to close in 2020 Up in smoke: Health officials laud federal changes to tobacco laws, while retailers and law enforcement attempt to sort out new rules Report: Despite stagnant student growth, staffing at Dubuque schools rises 10% over 10 years 2019 by the numbers: A numerical look at tri-state news this year Kass named TH managing editor Week in Review: Top stories from across the tri-states Politics: Durbin succeeds in getting federal railroad blockage reporting website Business stories to watch in 2020 What's happening Lunch menu Dubuque man charged with attempted murder in connection to Christmas Eve shooting Authorities: Woman crashes into power pole in Lafayette County Authorities: Intoxicated man crashes vehicle on U.S. 61 near Dubuque No one injured in car fire near Kieler Ernst, Grassley nominate Dubuque students for service academy admission Correction Authorities: Potosi woman severely injured in head-on crash with semi Peosta, Farley residents invited to request absentee ballots for special elections Black Velvet still king among Iowa liquors; ‘native beer’ rises in popularity Coalition mulls concepts for regional mental health center in SW Wisconsin Biden to return to Manchester, Dubuque in early January DNR: Rare mudpuppy salamanders a key part of Mississippi River ecosystem Property owners seek to place ads on buildings ahead of MLB game in Dyersville Dubuque man faces 33 charges for alleged neglect of farm animals, failure to dispose of carcasses Tri-state kids 'plunge' into winter fun at Dubuque County day camp Eco-conscious tri-state residents can send trees to compost heap, briny deep Local law enforcement reports Plans taking shape for expansion of park in Dubuque's North End What's happening Biden to return to Manchester, Dubuque in early January Ernst, Grassley nominate Dubuque students for service academy admission Authorities: Dubuque man uninjured when car catches fire near Kieler Tri-state kids 'plunge' into winter fun at Dubuque County day camp Authorities: Potosi woman severely injured in head-on crash with semi New convenience store, truck stop opens in Manchester Local law enforcement reports Backers say bill would ease transportation challenges for SW Wisconsin law enforcement Correction Coming closure of small Delaware County town's lone bank branch part of larger trend Flashback Friday: Asbury copes with sudden population growth 50 years ago Christmas in Dubuque: Unseasonably warm, but not record-setting UW-P, SW Tech land nearly $100,000 in grants for ag programs