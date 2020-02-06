A new restaurant in downtown Dubuque caters to lunch, dinner and late-night patrons.
Located at 105 Locust St., Marimba bills itself as “late-night food you can walk to.”
“It’s basically like a food truck indoors,” said owner Steve Thompson, of Dubuque. “I thought there was a need for it. The after-bar food in town is pretty sparse.”
The location at the corner of West First and Locust streets previously housed an Edward Jones office.
Marimba offers gyros, shawarma and tacos al pastor.
“It’s very simple,” Thompson said. “All of them are based on the same principle: meat that has been marinated and spiced in a way, sliced thin and stacked in a cone and slowly roasted, then shaved off.”
Thompson formerly owned pizza restaurants in Wisconsin, but he said his inspiration for Marimba came elsewhere.
“When I was going to school in Iowa City, there was a gyro stand that was always fantastic,” he said.
Thompson said he took the idea of the gyro stand and expanded it.
“I added a little to it,” he said. “Tacos al pastor is something I have made for myself, and I liked it.”
Marimba offers chicken shawarma, a dish similar to a gyro. Thompson said more people are aware of the dish because of “The Avengers” movie since it was featured in a post-credit sequence of the 2012 film.