News in your town

Local education initiative honored for work identifying trauma impact on academics

Drive-up event to receive masks, other school supplies to be held Friday in Dubuque

ISU Extension course offers resources for caregivers

Police: Dubuque teen led police on moped pursuit in May

'Virtual marathon' event raises more than $6,000 for Maquoketa-area food banks

Prairie du Chien bar temporarily closes, warns of possible COVID-19 exposures

Dubuque County supervisors make way for MLB with traffic changes near Field of Dreams

Dubuque County tops 1,500 COVID-19 cases as 24-hour tally increases by 31

Area educators plan for new school year amid pandemic

Pedal pull, last day of Dubuque County Fair offer summer fun for families

25 additional COVID cases in 24 hours in Dubuque; county's total tops 1,500

Prairie du Chien bar temporarily closes, warns of possible COVID-19 exposures

Program provides help for Haiti: Spires of Faith Cluster collecting donations

Police: Dubuque woman drove then-boyfriend to drug deals

'Virtual marathon' event raises more than $6,000 for Maquoketa-area food banks

Dubuque-based chain to purchase Bellevue Pharmacy

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

Dean's lists: Illinois Wesleyan, Minnesota State Manktato, Palmer, Winona State

18 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 2-week positivity rate of 13%

Write the caption contest, August 2

Industry spokesman: Greyhound racing in Dubuque 'almost certain' to end in next 2 years

TH analysis: Nearly 50 area nonprofits receive at least $150,000 in federal PPP funding

TH asks: What big idea would you like to see Dubuque pursue?

Local law enforcement reports

Epworth Town and Country Days auction benefits volunteer firefighters

Person who volunteered at Dubuque County 4-H event tests positive for COVID-19

Hartig Drug to offer free COVID-19 testing through 7 locations

First Western Dubuque superintendent dies at age 91

Made in Tri-States: Small Dubuque winery building big reputation

Dairy show attracts new exhibitors to Dubuque County Fair

TH analysis: More than 550 local employers land at least $150,000 through federal program

Politics: Ernst, Finkenauer team up on child care

Federal legislation brings hope to park officials for maintenance funding

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Area owners: Pets happy to play with 'dog friends' again

Week in review: Notable local stories from the past 7 days

Epworth Town and Country Days auction to benefit volunteer firefighters

Dairy show attracts new exhibitors to Dubuque County Fair

29 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Person who volunteered at Dubuque County 4-H event tests positive for COVID-19

Hartig Drug to offer free COVID-19 testing through 7 locations