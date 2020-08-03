A local education initiative has received national recognition.
Dubuque’s Every Child Reads program received Pacesetter Honors from the national Campaign for Grade-Level Reading for its work in 2019 with the Trauma Informed Alliance, according to a press release.
The alliance is a local group devoted to increasing awareness of how traumatic experiences impact a child’s academic performance.
Every Child Reads is an initiative of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. The partnership with the Trauma Informed Alliance “has resulted in identifying local data on trauma within the community, improved partnerships with schools and other partners, legislative advocacy, and training opportunities on adverse childhood experiences,” according to the release.