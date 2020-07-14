Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s Youth Area Philanthropists, or YAPPERS, recently awarded more than $8,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations in Dubuque County.
According to a press release, grants were awarded to:
- Dubuque Food Pantry, $1,750, Lunches to Go program.
- Catholic Charities, $1,000, youth mental health first aid.
- Riverview Center, $1,000, prevention and awareness space.
- Live Like Jack, $528.58, Healing Hearts desks, chairs and materials.
- Dubuque Restorative Strategies Program, $1,000, program operations.
- Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association, $1,000, prevention of child abuse parent education program
- Almost Home, $1,000, Briefs & Beliefs.
- Red Basket Project, $1,000, period products for school-age girls.