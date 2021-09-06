EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — On a recent morning, East Dubuque Elementary School kindergartener Easton Fincel worked with his special education teacher Melissa Diem to identify alphabet letters and place them into their appropriate slots in a puzzle.
After finishing the task, Easton took a break for some sensory play, pressing his fingers into a lump of kinetic sand to search for small plastic trinkets.
Easton, 5, is one of several students in the district’s new program for elementary school students with autism, launched this fall.
“We have a handful of students with pretty complex needs, some with very minimal verbal (skills), so this allows us to provide structure focused on their specific needs,” said Andrea Sprengelmeyer, the district’s special education instructional coach.
The program is the latest addition to the district’s special education offerings, which have grown significantly in recent years.
In the 2019-2020 school year, the elementary school debuted an educational skills management program, serving students with behavioral and social-emotional needs.
And last year, East Dubuque High School implemented a functional living skills program, in which students practice basic life skills such as cooking, laundry, shopping and more.
“In the last three years, we’ve really diversified the special education programming that we have,” said Superintendent T.J. Potts.
He said three students are currently part of the autism program, with about eight students in the educational skills management program and seven in the functional living skills program. Some students participate in the programs for part of the school day, while others spend most or all of the day in the programs’ designated rooms.
“I think one of the greatest positives is that it really allows the staff ... to have time and focus to develop relationships with the students,” Sprengelmeyer said.
The district currently employs nine special education teachers and about 25 paraprofessionals who work with special education students.
Diem said the district’s new special education programs allow staff to serve all students in a supportive environment.
“It gives them a chance to explore the space and just have a bit more free range,” she said, as Easton paused his activities to walk around the room.
Diem noted that one of the students she works with is now able to attend school in-person for full days thanks to the targeted intervention he receives through the autism program.
Sprengelmeyer praised Potts and the district’s administrators for their support of the growing list of special education opportunities.
“We are a small district, so that has different challenges than a larger district ... but (Potts) advocates for the resources to get what’s needed to meet the needs of all our students,” she said.