‘The Nutcracker Ballet’
Today through Sunday, The Grand Opera House, 135 Eighth St.
Shows at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The classic holiday story is a fairy tale ballet centered on a family’s Christmas Eve celebration. There will be a limited number of tickets to attend. Tickets are $23 for adults and $15 for those younger than 18. Information: Call 563-588-1305 or visit thegrandoperahouse.com
Christmas Glow Parade
Saturday, Cuba City, Wis.
6 p.m. along Main Street. The Cuba City Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its Christmas Glow parade. Butternut Coffee Truck and Vesperman Farms Ice Cream Truck will have refreshments available for purchase. Information: Call 608-744 2152 or visit cubacity.org.
Santa in GuttenbergSunday, streets of Guttenberg, Iowa
Noon. Santa will tour the streets of Guttenberg by firetruck, handing out candy canes. Information: Call 563-252-2323 or email guttenberg@alpinecom.net.