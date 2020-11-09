ELKADER, Iowa — Becky Gundacker’s grandchildren, who hail from Cedar Rapids and Des Moines, love to visit her in Elkader because of how much there is to do in the community.
To add to that list, Gundacker provided feedback on some of the final-stage project proposals in Elkader’s 2020 Community Visioning Program. Design boards for specific projects were viewed for the first time Friday at FreedomBank.
“We have so much going for us here,” Gundacker said. “It all sounds good.”
Proposed projects ranged from improving sidewalks around the school and adding a pedestrian bridge over the Turkey River. All projects centered on several major themes: signage, water recreation, beautifying parks, an improved trail system and safer and more accessible walkways.
A steering committee has worked since January with the Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and Trees Forever on gathering community input on projects, according to Patty Reisinger, Trees Forever field coordinator for the Elkader project. A focus group and survey targeted some projects, which designers then took to create specific proposals.
Jeffrey L. Bruce & Company LLC is the West Des Monies-based company that designed the project proposals based on community feedback.
“We did these based off the goals the community told us,” said Eric Doll, senior landscape architect at Jeffrey L. Bruce. “As a designer, we’re not coming in and saying, ‘Oh, you need this, and you need this.’”
Clayton County Conservation Director Jenna Pollock said one of the biggest projects she’s excited about is turning the popular Pony Hollow Trail into a path that loops through town. She also hopes to connect the city-managed Founders Park with the conservation-managed Turkey River Park.
“It’ll be really helpful to see what the community says,” she said. “It’s on our dream list to connect all these green spaces.”
Many people also expressed interest in water recreation, she added, and improving access to waterways is also proposed. This would include an update to Keystone Park that would allow for an easy way to enter the Turkey River with kayaks.
Molly Scherf, office manager with Clayton County Conservation, said that in addition to seeing trails extended, she is excited about the prospect of fixing the Iowa 13 underpass that typically floods once or twice a year.
“We’re trying to pull younger families into town, which can be a struggle,” she said. “I think any of these (projects) would be a draw.”
Community members will be able to continue viewing the design boards and providing feedback throughout the month before project implementation begins, Reisinger said. Locations will be announced later, and designs also will be posted at communityvisioning.org/elkader.
“This is what’s powerful,” she said. “When people get to see it, that’s when they get excited.”