Broadway

Dubuque Police remain on the scene of a shooting on Broadway Street in Dubuque Sunday morning.

 Contributed

One person has died and three others were injured in a shooting in Dubuque this morning. 

The Dubuque Police Department reported that officers responded to the 2500 block of Broadway Street at about 2:30 a.m. this morning for a report of shots fired. Four individuals with gunshot wounds were found on the scene. 

