An herbal hemp company recently opened a new store in Dubuque.
Botanicanna is open at 3430 Dodge St., Suite 24, in Inn Plaza between Wacker Drive and Cedar Cross Road. The store sells a variety of items including hemp seed products, clothing, protein powder, beauty products and smoking accessories.
The Dubuque store is the second for the business, which opened one in Galena, Ill., in May.
Unlike the Galena store, the Dubuque location does not currently sell CBD, or cannabidoil products, according to owner Ashlee Bainbridge. She is following developments with CBD laws and said she hopes such products can be offered soon in Iowa.
Botanicanna’s Dubuque location is open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday through Tuesday. It is closed on Wednesday and Thursday. The business can be reached at 563-239-9210.