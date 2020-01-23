INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Few additional details were released Wednesday regarding a helicopter crash that injured a University of Dubuque aviation student.
The student’s name still has not been released.
A notice filed with the Federal Aviation Administration states that the helicopter “crashed into a hangar and a parked aircraft” at Independence Municipal Airport at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. It describes the damage from the crash as “substantial.”
UD officials on Tuesday confirmed that an aviation student was injured in the crash but released few other details. “The safety of our students and flight instructors is at the forefront of our aviation program,” UD said in a statement. “We are cooperating with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board as they review the incident.”
Independence fire and police department officials on Wednesday referred questions to City Manager Al Roder, who said city officials have turned over all materials to federal investigators and are unable to provide additional information.