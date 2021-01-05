PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – Platteville Public Library will offer a free, virtual session on estate planning next week.
“Getting Started with Estate Planning” will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12, according to the library’s website.
The session will be led by attorneys Kris Karrmann and Matt Jacopelli of Karrmann Law Offices and the topics will include wills, powers of attorney and titling assets.
Register online for the Zoom videoconferencing link by visiting plattevillepubliclibrary.org/signup or calling 608-348-7441, ext. 4.