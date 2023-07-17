A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to move 911 dispatch to a shared building on Dubuque's West End, per an agreement that the City of Dubuque would pay half of the $5 million cost for renovations.
The decision — 2-1, with Supervisors Ann McDonough and Harley Pothoff for, Supervisor Wayne Kenniker against — followed months of debate between supervisors and with City Manager Mike Van Milligen. The decision followed nearly a decade of local government partners in dispatch trying and failing to find a space to move 911 communications.
Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger expressed thanks and relief after the Board of Supervisors' vote.
"As emergency responders go, we know the space they have now is limited," he said of the shared, 600 square-feet space in the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, which is in a flood plain. "This will provide us much better redundancy and give us a good back up, much better setup than anything we have had. I think there’s excitement."
The agreement approved by the Board of Supervisors today would — in exchange for splitting the price tag for renovations 50/50, $2.5 million each — also lead to a new cost-sharing agreement between the City of Dubuque and Dubuque County for 911 operations. Currently, the city pays two-thirds of the cost while the county pays one-third. Per the agreement, the city and county would both pay 50%.
Van Milligen and Pothoff had long said the current split is unfair, since it means city residents have to pay both the city and county levy rates. But the approved agreement abandoned a past proposal by Van Milligan which would have phased out the city's share of payment entirely, placing operation costs entirely on the county's levy after several years.
With the agreement in place, the county is set to enter a lease-to-own condominium arrangement with the building's current owners, the nonprofit Dubuque Initiatives, for space at 7900 Chavenelle Road.