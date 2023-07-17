A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to move 911 dispatch to a shared building on Dubuque's West End, per an agreement that the City of Dubuque would pay half of the $5 million cost for renovations.

The decision — 2-1, with Supervisors Ann McDonough and Harley Pothoff for, Supervisor Wayne Kenniker against — followed months of debate between supervisors and with City Manager Mike Van Milligen. The decision followed nearly a decade of local government partners in dispatch trying and failing to find a space to move 911 communications.

Recommended for you