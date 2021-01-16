GALENA, Ill. — A newly passed crime bill in Illinois has Jo Daviess County law enforcement and court officials worried about the future of criminal justice in the area.
The Democratic-controlled Legislature this week voted to pass House Bill 3653, a bill that exceeded 700 pages and introduced numerous reforms to law enforcement standards of conduct and court practices, including eliminating cash bail, removing the requirement for a sworn affidavit when filing complaints against police officers and mandating new certifications for police officers.
The bill is anticipated to be signed by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Once finalized, most reforms are expected to take effect in July.
Supporters argued that the reforms will ensure the rights of defendants during court proceedings, create higher standards for training for law enforcement and create more accountability for improper behavior by police. Democrats also contend that the cash bail system puts an unnecessary financial burden on low-income defendants.
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, acknowledged that the bill originated from desires to enact police reforms in the wake of widespread protests across the country over illicit police conduct. However, he and other lawmakers in opposition to the bill argue that the reforms passed will prove detrimental to law enforcement and the criminal justice system.
“It should give every resident pause that not one law enforcement agency has spoken in favor of it, and most have come out against it,” Chesney said.
Law enforcement officials in Jo Daviess County also expressed their opposition.
Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner, a Republican, did not return calls seeking comment for this story, but in a statement issued online, he declared the bill’s reforms would prove detrimental to the public safety of residents.
“I am open to discussions on reform but not when it severely affects the safety and well-being of the public and the persons sworn to protect them,” Turner said in the statement.
County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf said he is most concerned about the elimination of monetary bail in the state, a change that would take effect in 2023.
“What’s worse is the bill has really increased the standard for who qualifies for pre-trial confinement,” Allendorf said. “We now have to prove that the offender is a threat to a specific victim. That might not sound like much to prove, but that is huge.”
Allendorf said he believes the bill’s reforms will result in dangerous defendants being released back into the public prior to their trial.
He also expressed concerns over the various new standards set for police, arguing that they could lead to a widespread shortage of available officers.
“I have no doubt that these reforms will get rid of bad officers, but they are also going to eliminate the pool of potential good officers to replace them,” Allendorf said.
Chesney said he particularly opposes the bill no longer requiring sworn affidavits to be submitted for complaints of police misconduct, something he said could be abused.
“If you want to accuse a police officer, you don’t even need to sign an affidavit to say this is true,” Chesney said. “It’s just not right.”