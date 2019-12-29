Following a year of study and 14 public hearings, a state water quality task force will soon issue recommendations for improving Wisconsin’s surface and groundwater quality.
State Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, who chairs the group, said a final report and bill package will be presented to the Assembly and Senate next month for consideration in hopes of passage before the legislative session concludes in March.
“The issue with water is because of the (varied) topography and geography of Wisconsin, there is not a one-fix-all bill that we can do,” he said.
Several proposals would expand funding for existing programs and establish grants.
Novak said his top priority is to fund county conservation staff, noting that many counties do not fill their departments for lack of dollars or pay employees from county coffers.
Lynda Schweikert, administrator of the Grant County Conservation, Sanitation and Zoning Department, said new funding should not be thought of as additional dollars, but rather a return to baseline levels established in 2002.
County conservation department employees are to be paid at varying percentages. The first employee is to be 100% state-funded, the second 70% and subsequent employees 50% each.
But due to funding shortages, the state fully funds just 1.2 of five conservation staff in Grant County, Schweikert said. In 2019, the department received about $99,000.
“I feel if we had the full funding, our staff numbers wouldn’t change, but allow us to free up some funds for cost-sharing for conservation,” she said.
Novak said the task force also is considering the provision of additional dollars for producer-led water protection grants, which the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection provides to farmers who take steps to prevent and reduce field runoff.
“That would be huge,” said Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance President Jim Winn. “We would really like to start working on manure injection demonstrations, alongside doing no-till (farming).”
The task force is reviewing other proposals, including a well-compensation grant program, funds for counties that collaborate with entities pursuing water quality initiatives and a cost-sharing arrangement with farmers who pursue Alliance for Water Stewardship Certification.
Novak said understanding the extent of water contamination across Wisconsin is paramount. Another measure would see the creation of a comprehensive repository for well-testing data and a new staff position to oversee water quality issues.
The task force’s recommendations come at a time when groundwater quality in southwest Wisconsin has come under scrutiny.
Findings from an ongoing study indicated that 273 of 840 private wells randomly tested in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties were contaminated with coliform bacteria or nitrates in excess of federal standards.
Nitrates, which are found in fertilizers, can impair the blood’s ability to carry oxygen and are associated with birth defects, colorectal cancer and thyroid disease. The task force will not issue recommendations concerning their use.
“We really aren’t in a position to come up with ‘standards’ because the science is so complex,” said task force member Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City. “Before we decide to invest a lot of money in one thing, let’s determine what will work.”
That effort is being overseen by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which recently kicked off a 30-month rule-making process at the request of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who has declared 2019 the “Year of Clean Drinking Water.”
The results also will be presented to the Legislature for review.