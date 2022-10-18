The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday.
GEISLER BROTHERS
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0 to schedule a public hearing on Nov. 7 for a proposed development agreement with Geisler Brothers Realty LLC.
Background: Geisler Brothers intends to expand its subsidiary business Dubuque Steel Products Inc., with a 7,200-square-foot addition to its current manufacturing facility.
The $840,000 investment is expected to create 10 new full-time jobs.
The proposed development agreement includes Geisler Brothers Realty receiving 10 years of tax increment financing rebates, expected to total about $132,660.
What's next: Geisler Brothers Realty intends to start construction on the project in December and complete it by March.
PLAZA DRIVE DEVELOPMENT
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a request by Talon LLC to rezone property on Plaza Drive to planned residential for a future housing development. Council members also voted, 7-0, to schedule a public hearing to establish an urban revitalization area on the property to allow for future housing incentives.
Background: Developers Talon Development and Eagle Construction aim to construct 13 apartment buildings on a parcel located at the end of Plaza Drive, just behind Blain's Farm & Fleet. The $60 million project is expected to create 390 new housing units.
Along the with rezoning request, the developers are seeking tax abatement incentives from the city, which first requires the establishment of an urban revitalization area.
What's next: The developers intend to break ground on the project this spring, with the first apartment buildings being completed within nine to 10 months.
The public hearing for the creation of the urban revitalization area will be held on Nov. 21.
Old Prescott school building
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a downtown rehabilitation grant award of $175,000 for the redevelopment of 1199 Central Avenue
Background: Virtual Velocity LLC, intends to renovate the building on the property, which formerly served as Prescott School, to create 14 downtown apartments, a $1.2 million investment.
The planned apartments will range in size from a studio to a four-bedroom, three-bath unit. Most of the units will be two-bedroom, two-bath units.
What's next: The renovation of the building is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
