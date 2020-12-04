Jingle Bright Holiday Lights
Today and Saturday, Delaware County Fairgrounds, Manchester, Iowa
Opening tonight and then open every Friday and Saturday through Jan. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. A drive-thru holiday lights show. Admission cost is a free-will donation.
Hometown Friday Nights
Today, Main Street, Platteville, Wis.
4 to 8 p.m. on Fridays in December. Businesses will be open for shopping, and there will be luminaries, roasted chestnuts, carolers and holiday "how-to" workshops. Santa and Mrs. Claus will stop at Katie's Garden. For more information, call 608-348-8888 or visit www.platteville.com.
Drive-Thru Visit with Santa
Saturday, C320 First Ave. E, Dyersville, Iowa
10 a.m. to noon. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the parking lot adjacent to James Kennedy Public Library to wave to kids and collect Christmas lists. Families can stay in their cars, and kids can put their lists in Santa’s bag. A small, pre-packaged treat will be handed out. All ages are welcome. For more information, call 563-875-8912
Holiday Fire in the Sky
Saturday, Grant and Depot Parks, Galena, Ill.
6:30 to 7 p.m. The night sky will come alive with fireworks. Rain or shine. For more information, call 815-776-9200.