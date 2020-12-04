News in your town

2 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County

Dubuque County man sentenced for lascivious conduct with minor

Disposable masks available for Dubuque businesses

Tri-State Blind struggles with fewer bingo players, less fundraising during pandemic

As shotgun season begins, Dubuque-area hikers urged to be cautious

$1.8 million addition to Dubuque campus aims to better serve students

Manchester hospital warns of possible Medicare-related scams

Dubuque mattress deliveries an important gift during holiday season

Manchester hospital warns of possible Medicare-related scams

Dubuque, Clayton, Jackson, Crawford counties all add 1 more COVID-related death in 24 hours

2 hurt in 2-vehicle crash on Dodge in Dubuque

Grants available for Iowa artists, cultural organizations impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Local aquarium part of effort to raise endangered freshwater fish

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

2 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County

Weekend Buzz: 4 local events to check out

Local venues receive $53,000 in Wisconsin live entertainment grants

Disposable masks available for Dubuque businesses

2 hurt in 2-vehicle crash on Dodge in Dubuque

Dubuque, Jackson, Clayton counties all report 1 more COVID-19-related death in 24 hours

Grants available for Iowa artists, cultural organizations impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Manchester hospital warns of possible Medicare-related scams

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

Authorities: Man arrested after 2-county, high-speed chase ends near Monticello

Local law enforcement reports

Dubuque man pleads guilty to meth distribution charge; Asbury resident sentenced

Southwest Tech to require temperature screenings beginning Monday

Filing period underway for Dubuque City Council special election

Delaware County supervisors oppose board's mask mandate recommendation

Dubuque County Board of Health frustrated by spending limitations

Major component of Bee Branch project nearing completion

Despite virtual learning options, many local schools still find value in snow days

Throwback Thursday: Blizzard paralyzes tri-state area 30 years ago

1 teen sentenced for string of crimes in Dubuque; 2nd teen recently arrested

Dubuque nonprofit seeks to continue, expand program to feed neighbors in need

2 COVID-19-related deaths in Dubuque, Jo Daviess counties; 85 new cases in Dubuque Co.

Dubuque man pleads guilty to meth distribution charge; Asbury man sentenced

2 more COVID-19-related deaths in both Dubuque, Jones counties in 24 hours

Authorities: Man arrested after 2-county, high-speed chase ends near Monticello

Filing period underway for Dubuque City Council special election

Southwest Tech to require temperature screenings beginning Monday

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Pandemic drives local increase in deer hunting

Stockton man pleads guilty in crash that killed Illinois state trooper