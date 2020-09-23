Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto stores in Iowa and Wisconsin raised a record $56,000 to support the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s disease.
The money was raised through the store chain’s annual Forget-Me-Not campaign, according to a press release.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises funds to support Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
This year, organizers of the walk in 18 Iowa communities are encouraging teams to raise money an walk individually or in small groups in their community.
Visit alz.org/walk to register.