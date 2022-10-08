MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester man recently was sentenced to seven years in prison for an unrelated burglary and assault.
Todd A. Ross, 45, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Delaware County after pleading guilty to two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and one count each of third-degree burglary and probation violation.
As part of a plea deal, two counts of second-degree harassment and one count each of third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft were dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Associate Judge Stephanie Rattenborg.
Court documents state that Brandon S. Lentner, of Manchester, reported that items were stolen out of his garage between July 1 and July 22. Some of Lentner’s family members reported that Ross was in possession of some of the items.
An ensuing investigation found that Ross had sold stolen tools and attempted to sell others, documents state.
The assault charges stem from an incident that occurred July 25. Documents state that Ross used a flashlight to strike a vehicle, placing the occupants of the vehicle, Mariah M. Burkart and Devin T. Smith, both of Manchester, in fear.
Ross then threatened to kill Andrew J. Heims, of Manchester, when Heims attempted to stop Ross from striking the vehicle, documents state.