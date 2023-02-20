PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Budgetary concerns might impact an upcoming opportunity for City of Platteville officials to come into compliance with state stormwater regulations, officials learned last week.
Common Council members discussed a chance to construct a $600,000 stormwater pond that would bring the city into compliance, but the price tag had members worrying about what it could mean for other city projects.
“The Common Council will have to weigh the advantages of meeting the (Department of Natural Resources) requirements … and weigh it against the many other items the city needs to fund,” interim City Manager Nicola Maurer said.
Recommended for you
Wisconsin cities with over 10,000 people must meet certain requirements related to their stormwater management, said Platteville Public Works Director Howard Crofoot. One requirement is to reduce total suspended solids — fine particles of sediment that can cause environmental issues if allowed to build up in waterways — by 20% from the uncontrolled condition.
Platteville currently has reduced its total suspended solids by about 19%, and a stormwater pond would lower them further.
The city has worked with Delta 3 Engineering on a plan for a stormwater pond at the corner of Madison and Water streets near Platteville High School to bring the city into compliance.
Platteville School District has agreed potentially to work with the city to share some costs, as the district already needs to construct a smaller bio-retention basin as part of capital improvements funded by the recently approved $36 million school bond issue.
District officials hope to construct the basin this summer to fit their construction timeline. They also have agreed to combine the projects and front the money for the larger pond needed by the city. In return, district officials have asked the city to return its approximately $524,000 share out of the 2024 budget.
That amount had council members hesitating. The cost would amount to about 76% of estimated capital improvement spending next year, meaning the city would have to majorly reduce planned improvements across other city departments.
The city could divert some of the money borrowed for street improvements to the pond, but that likely would cause some projects to be deferred, such as those planned on Grace and Sowden streets.
“My biggest concern is the timing and the funding,” Council Member Kathy Kopp said. “We went through a very intense budget process last fall, and even what we came up with for 2024 isn’t anywhere near what we want it to be. So at this point, to make significant changes is really going to be challenging.”
Asked if the city could wait to put in the pond, Crofoot said the city could put it in later, but it would lose out on $75,000 in savings from working with the district.
Crofoot said he believes the state likely then would work with the city to establish a plan and timeline to meet the 20% reduction goal, but the DNR does have the authority to levy judicial and financial penalties if the city doesn’t comply.
The council will have to vote on the matter at its Feb. 28 meeting, as the school district needs an answer by March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.