Members of the Dubuque Human Rights Commission on Monday praised local protesters, advocated for police policy reforms and emphasized the need for ongoing conversations on race.
Commission Chairman Anthony Allen opened the virtual meeting by expressing pride in the nature of the local protests following the killing of George Floyd, who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25. Floyd’s death has inspired protests throughout the U.S., including peaceful marches and other demonstrations in Dubuque.
Allen said he was pleased to see participants that he “hadn’t seen in a meeting before,” emphasizing that new and younger voices are emerging in the push for racial equality. Allen is also the president of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP.
“The young people putting these protests together did an excellent job,” he said. “I am very proud of them. They stood up and led the community in peaceful protest.”
Commission members also discussed tangible changes to police policy that have been put forth on a statewide level.
Prior to Monday’s meeting, Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, provided commission members with a plan for “a more perfect union.” The multi-point proposal, put forth by multiple Iowa lawmakers, aims to prevent violent conflicts between law enforcement and Iowa residents.
Under the plan, county attorneys and the state attorney general would have the power to investigate police misconduct. Moreover, legislation would prohibit police departments from rehiring officers who had been fired or who resigned while being investigated for serious misconduct or excessive force.
Finally, the plan calls for a ban on police chokeholds or any other neck restraints unless a person poses an imminent threat of death or bodily injury to the officer.
Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing joined the call and expressed support for the “more perfect union” plan. However, he urged commission members to be patient with the department at a time when proposed policy changes are coming from the local, state and federal government, as well as from within the department itself.
“There are going to be a lot of balls to juggle for a while as we work through this,” he said.
Members of the Human Rights Commission emphasized the need for ongoing conversation.
Commission Member Miquel Jackson presented plans for a virtual workshop that would take place over the course of multiple weekends and explore issues including criminal justice, housing, employment and education. These workshops would include community members, city officials, state lawmakers and educational leaders.
“This will be an opportunity to discuss not just George Floyd, but the underlying issues of inequality,” Jackson said.
The recent death of Floyd wasn’t the only topical issue that took center stage during Monday’s meeting.
Allen said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has the potential to exacerbate existing issues related to education, housing and employment.
He emphasized that economic troubles could lead to greater unemployment which, in turn, could result in a higher volume of evictions. Moreover, COVID-19 has disrupted this school year and could interfere with the next one.
“Situations are changing,” Allen said. “We have to change along with the times.”
Commission members emphasized the need to revise and update goals as current events reshape the community’s needs. Allen, meanwhile, encouraged commission members to reach out to local organizations and work together toward making improvements in the community.
“Whether we follow or whether we lead, it is still collaboration, and it will only make the community better if we work both ends of the table,” he said.