SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Six people were injured in a head-on crash Saturday night near Shullsburg.
Five of them eventually were airlifted to Madison for additional medical treatment.
None of the names of those involved have been released.
The crash occurred at about 11:20 p.m. on Lafayette County O. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department states that a northbound vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a southbound vehicle.
All four occupants of the southbound vehicle were taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, a press release states. Three of them later were airlifted to Madison for additional medical treatment, while the fourth was released.
The driver of the northbound vehicle was airlifted to Madison from the crash scene, while the passenger in that vehicle was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, then later airlifted to Madison.
Both vehicles were severely damaged and towed from the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.