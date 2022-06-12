Court documents share more details about fatal shooting
Court documents released last week revealed additional details about a fatal shooting in Dubuque.
Keywani D. Evans, 30, of Freeport, Ill., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. June 4 and killed Taiwon M. Jackson Jr., 20, of 2273 Washington St.
John E. Holston, of 1913 Central Ave., No. 1, said he was having a birthday barbecue to which he had invited family, according to court documents. They included his niece and her husband, who also brought along his nephew Evans.
Holston said he saw “Evans come up behind Jackson and shoot him with a handgun in the back of the head” and then “again in the face,” documents state.
“Police obtained surveillance video which shows Evans shooting Jackson Jr. from behind him in the back of the head,” documents state. “Video also shows Evans shooting Jackson Jr. two more times while on the ground.”
Evans then allegedly took a handgun off Jackson before fleeing. He was arrested about 12 hours later in the 2100 block of Holliday Drive.
Challenger tops incumbent in County attorney primary
A Democratic challenger handily topped Dubuque County’s incumbent county attorney in Tuesday’s primary election.
Defense attorney Sam Wooden garnered 5,521 votes, or 79.5%, compared to C.J. May III’s 1,380 votes, or 19.9%, to secure the Democratic nomination in the Nov. 8 election. May was elected to the position in 2018.
“I’m overwhelmed, and I’m shocked and humbled,” said Wooden, who has practiced law for 11 years, including seven in Dubuque. “I had some really strong women that came forward to help me, and I am very thankful to them.”
In the general election, Wooden will face attorney Scott Nelson, who ran unopposed for the Republican nomination and received 3,333 votes, as well as ousted Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall, who is running unaffiliated with any party.
When reached by the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday night, May referred to a statement on his Facebook page.
“I’m proud of the clean campaign we ran and the great strides I’ve made toward holding staff accountable to Dubuque County taxpayers,” the statement said in part. “I will continue to serve the county’s best interests.”
Dubuque council nixes vote on Five Flags expansion plan
In a sudden shift, Dubuque City Council members unanimously agreed Monday to not move forward with scheduling a public vote on $92.4 million in funding for a proposed Five Flags Center expansion.
Instead, council members voted to schedule a work session on July 11 to discuss alternative options for making less-costly improvements to the center.
Just last month, council members voted to have city staff draft language for a public vote on March 7, but they needed to vote in favor again to officially set the referendum. Voters would have been asked to approve the city borrowing up to $92.4 million for the project, which would have included the demolition of the existing center and the construction of a larger facility that could seat about 6,400 and expand across West Fifth Street, along with making improvements to Five Flags Theater.
But on Monday, council members expressed doubt over the proposed project, arguing that it would put an extreme debt burden on the city and that there was a general lack of support for the project from the public.
Dubuque’s new fire chief aims to inspire
From an early age, Amy Scheller relished the thrill of working as a team.
Growing up in Phoenix and later Illinois, Scheller played in a range of sports, from softball to basketball. While studying at Aurora (Ill.) University, she continued her passion for teamwork by playing Division III softball, basketball, soccer and tennis.
That love for team coordination and working together to overcome an obstacle is what eventually drove her to join the fire department in Montgomery, Ill., where she discovered her love for fire protection.
Last week, Scheller, 50, officially took on her biggest team leader position yet as the new chief of the Dubuque Fire Department.
“I do want to inspire people, and I want to leave my mark,” Scheller said in an interview with the Telegraph Herald. “I want to ensure that some of the vision and leadership skills that I have learned over the years can be put to good use here.”
Scheller is the permanent successor of former Fire Chief Rick Steines, who retired in March, and the first female fire chief in the city’s history.
Officials discuss school safety
As investigations continue into the law enforcement response to last month’s shooting at a Texas school, Dubuque school and law enforcement officials said collaboration helps them prepare for any potential crisis in the district’s schools.
At last week’s City Council meeting, Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen shared the preparations that emergency responders make for a “critical incident response” to schools in the city.
“We have a plan, we work that plan, we’re training that plan, and we’re constantly evolving that plan so that as things are changing in the world, we’re trying to stay as best prepared as we can,” he said.
Dubuque Community Schools Superintendent Stan Rheingans said ahead of the meeting that the district reviews its plans for an active shooter scenario annually.
“Of course, when there’s an event like this, that wakes everybody up at night saying, ‘Let’s go back through and make sure what we can learn from the way things happened in the most recent event and see what we can do better and what we can think about,’” he said.
Supervisors OK $3.6m for new libraries
Dubuque County supervisors voted last week to allocate $3.6 million of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for the construction of two libraries.
Supervisors voted, 2-1, to provide $2.6 million to the City of Farley and voted unanimously to give the City of Cascade $1 million.
Supervisors Harley Pothoff and Jay Wickham voted in favor of the funding to Farley, while Ann McDonough opposed it, saying the price tag was too much.
The permanent Farley branch of the Dubuque County Library District closed last year after the Western Dubuque Community School Board canceled its agreement with the library. The library branch has been temporarily operating out of Farley Municipal Building.
McDonough’s main opposition to the Farley funding amount was that, with the library allocations and others made last week, supervisors have allotted more than $15 million of the nearly $19 million the county received from ARPA without directing much to internal county government needs.
