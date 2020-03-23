GALENA, Ill. — Galena school board members recently voted to appoint someone to fill a vacant seat.
Board members this month selected Arlee Stodden to take over the seat previously held by Charles Korte. Korte resigned in February.
Board Member Mike Hyland said Stodden was chosen from five candidates who were interviewed by the school board.
Stodden will serve for the remainder of Korte’s term, which will expire in April 2021.
The 32-year-old Galena resident has one child enrolled in the school district. Stodden said she is interested in providing useful insight to the board.
“I am passionate about the community and education,” Stodden said. “I thought this was a good way to get involved.”
Hyland said the board also selected Tom Long as the board’s new president and named Mike Einsweiler vice president.