Encouraged by the early returns, Dubuque Community School District officials are exploring the possibility of expanding the use of solar power.
An array of solar panels was installed on the roof of the district’s buildings and grounds maintenance building at 2300 Chaney Road in April 2020 as part of the exploratory project that also included the installation of LED lights in the structure. The project’s total cost was about $88,000.
“We looked at a year’s worth of data and found that it reduced (energy) usage by $10,800,” said Kevin Kelleher, the district’s chief financial officer.
He said the main purpose of evaluating ways to reduce energy costs is to then be able to allocate those savings toward other priorities.
Now that the data has been collected, the project is in full study mode. The goal is to determine which of the Dubuque elementary school buildings are best suited for solar panels. Aspects such as roof structure and tree coverage can determine how effective the panels are.
There are no plans to pursue solar energy for the middle or high school buildings as Kelleher said their large size does not make them well suited.
Mark Fassbinder was an architect for 20 years and recently started his position as the school district’s buildings and grounds manager. He said a lot of people might not understand how the energy is collected and used.
“The conduit (pipes) come down to the generator where the energy is all stored,” he said. “Then, the energy is distributed to power the lights and things like garage openers.”
Straka Johnson Architects P.C. and Cenergistic — an energy conservation company based in Dallas — are crunching numbers and studying the architecture of the Dubuque elementary school buildings.
“We gave them the direction, and now, we wait for them to come back with a recommendation,” Kelleher said.
He said they hope the study will be completed by June 30 so the district can put the project out for bid by December 2022.
Changing all lights to LEDs in the school buildings is another way that district officials are reducing energy cost and consumption. LED lights are designed to be more efficient and last longer than incandescent and fluorescent lights.
So far, Bryant and Audubon elementary schools have received the LED lights. Next up, Kelleher said, are Eisenhower and Marshall elementary schools.
Kelleher said he hopes students also will be a part of the energy projects by being knowledgeable about them.
“We can look at how to incorporate the learning of students,” he said. “We can teach them that science piece in class.”