As the size of Gina and Max Martin’s household in Dubuque grew, so did the complexity of navigating a global pandemic.
Their adopted son, 5-year-old Jay Martin, entered their lives last February, initially as a foster placement. Later, they took in two more foster children.
Gina, a speech therapist, said the unpredictability of raising them during the COVID-19 pandemic has been “wild.”
“It’s just added more people to the family as far as people who could be exposed (and) places that we’re going,” she said. “At the same time, these kiddos … need to be somewhere. They need to be loved, and we’re able to do that. This is what we signed up to do, regardless of what is going on in this world.”
Nationally, the pandemic has strained the foster care system, in whose care more than 400,000 children are placed. Economic disruption and fears of infection added to the challenge of locating new foster families, and traditional procedures regarding visitation, court hearings and schooling had to be reimagined.
But the pandemic also highlighted the system’s resiliency, said Dubuque-area human service workers.
“I think it’s challenged us to look out of the box,” said Christa Hefel, a recruiter at Four Oaks, an agency that contracts with the Iowa Department of Human Services to oversee the licensing and support of foster and adoptive families. “Families have had to be creative.”
DISRUPTIONS
The loss of in-person schooling represented one of the Martins’ largest challenges.
Children who have experienced trauma or unstable home lives benefit from consistency, but pandemic-prompted shutdowns disrupted daily routines.
“We want to do everything that we can do to help them feel safe and cared for and know what is coming and know what is expected,” Gina said. “It’s taken whatever amount of certainty that we could offer away.”
Some foster parents who work outside the home could not accept placements while schools operated on remote or hybrid schedules, said social worker Tina Royer, who supervises caseworkers in Iowa’s eastern region, which extends from Dubuque County south to Lee County.
Child welfare advocates and law enforcement also feared that child abuse or neglect went undetected while children attended school remotely, away from the watchful eyes of teachers and counselors.
But quantifying the impact of the pandemic on placement poses a challenge.
The State of Iowa implemented new procedures in response to new regulations that restricted the use of federal funds in an effort to improve outcomes for children. Rather than paying for foster care placements, states are required to implement services to prevent them. Placement with foster families or residential institutions has become an intervention of last resort.
The removal rate of children from families in the state’s eastern service area has steadily decreased since July 2018, a trend that continued during the pandemic.
The region experienced a drop from 3.6 per 1,000 children from January through March 2020 at the start of the pandemic to 3.3 per 1,000 in the period from July through September. During the same period, the number of children placed into foster care declined from 951 to 873.
Dubuque-area providers said they are unsure of the extent to which policy changes and shutdowns accounted for declines. But Royer is certain the demand remains.
“We are still plenty busy,” she said. “Our matching staff has a slew of kids that she is struggling to find foster homes for.”
UNDAUNTED
Dubuque resident Thomas McDermott has long dreamed of becoming a foster parent.
“I’ve always had a very big passion for helping other people, especially adolescents,” he said. “Knowing that there are a lot of LGBT people in foster care or homeless is another driving factor.”
A reduction of his hours at his sales job provided McDermott with extra time to complete the 10-week foster licensing course.
He has no fear about adding a person to his household. Rather, McDermott worries about the challenges posed by being a single dad at a time where social distancing has limited opportunities for gathering.
“There are a lot of resources in the community. Different groups of parents — foster parents or adoptive parents — that get together,” he said. “With the pandemic, I haven’t been able to experience any of that. … I am hoping, especially once I do have a child, that I will be able to connect with people.”