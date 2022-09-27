Members of the Dubuque County Conservation Board recently passed on pursuing state funding for paving Heritage Trail.
The board voted unanimously on Thursday to table an item that suggested Dubuque County Conservation apply for funds from the Destination Iowa grant program in order to pay for paving a portion of the trail.
Dubuque County Conservation Executive Director Brian Preston said the proposal appeared on the board’s agenda following requests from residents.
During the meeting, Preston recommended against applying for a Destination Iowa grant, arguing that County Conservation’s application would likely not receive state approval.
“It’s kind of late in the game to apply now,” Preston said.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds enacted the Destination Iowa program to invest $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds in local tourism, outdoor recreation, economically significant development and creative placemaking. So far, $50,050,000 in grants have been awarded, with about $30 million specifically funding outdoor recreation projects.
Preston suggested the county instead consider pursuing funding for the project next year, though applications for the non-recurring Destination Iowa grant fund will only be accepted up to Dec. 31, so other state or federal grant funds will need to be pursued.
Speaking with the Telegraph Herald, Preston said several residents have clamored for paving Heritage Trail for years as a way to improve its accessibility and increase tourism. In the 2020 Dubuque County Comprehensive Parks Master Plan, paving Heritage Trail was identified as a priority and a project that would generate $2.6 million to $3.4 million in additional countywide tourism spending.
“It would attract a lot of visitors from out of town and generate a lot of tourism,” Preston said. “We’ve been hearing about it for a while.”
However, members of the Dubuque County Conservation Board expressed their skepticism that paving the 27-mile trail is feasible in the near future, and that the cost of such a project keeps it out of reach.
“Applying a hard surface to the whole trail is going to require a big number,” said Jay Wickham, County Conservation board member and Dubuque County supervisor. “I don’t think there is any realistic proposal or agenda or even momentum to pave the whole trail.”
County Conservation Board Member George Davis said he has heard from residents who wish for the trail to remain unpaved, and he believes the project cannot move forward until there is wide consensus on its necessity.
“Nothing will be done until there is strong public consent,” Davis said. “I think we are a long way from any trail paving.”
But Preston said he believes the project is feasible if the county seeks funding outside of its operating budget.
“I think we need to search for partners and opportunities to make something like this happen,” Preston said. “I do think it’s a doable project.”
Preston said he hopes to garner more public opinion on the proposal, along with assessing what other state and federal funding options might be available for the project, if the County Conservation Board decides to support it.
“We need to do more evaluation and get a better plan in place,” he said. “If you look at our long range plan, paving the trail is seen as a top priority.”
