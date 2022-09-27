Members of the Dubuque County Conservation Board recently passed on pursuing state funding for paving Heritage Trail.

The board voted unanimously on Thursday to table an item that suggested Dubuque County Conservation apply for funds from the Destination Iowa grant program in order to pay for paving a portion of the trail.

