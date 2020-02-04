The Dyersville City Council recently released a series of goals outlining future projects and priorities.
The top priorities for the next two years include facilitating the paving of Heritage Trail, reconstructing 16th Avenue Southeast at the shopping mall, adding a splash pad to the aquatic center and improving the lighting at Westside Park.
City Administrator Mick Michel said the city has completed more than 60 projects in the past two years, and there are still some goals from prior years that are in the process of being completed.
For the council’s list of 18 ongoing commitments and priorities, Michel said those projects are already looking for funding and are in various stages of being complete. This list includes projects such as the 12th/13th Avenue bridge, X49 road improvements and roundabout, the annexation study and the pedestrian/bike bridge between Candy Cane and Westside Park.
Council Member Mike English said it was important to remember that these lists serve as a flexible blueprint and each project still needs to come before the council for additional approval before being pursued.