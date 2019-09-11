SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Teen Advisory Board, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Help choose which graphic novels, programs and video games are at the library. Light snacks provided. For sixth-12th grades.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel; 5:30 p.m. Bible study.
Thursday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. SE. Visit with area vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, parking. Cooler- friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Lou Oswald, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100. Tips are donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
The Get Up Kids, 8 p.m., Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa, Iowa.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Movie Night, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. On the second floor screening room or, weather permitting, on the rooftop.
Thursday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs, and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Story Time 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs, and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
LEARNING
Today
Device Advice, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Provides help with smartphones or tablets.
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Develop speaking, communication, and leadership skills in a safe learning environment.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Yoga Fury — Get Zen AF, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Bring a mat or towel and $15 for the drop-in yoga.
Thursday
Dubuque’s Memory Cafe, 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. A place for friendship for people with dementia and their caregivers.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 a.m. weigh-in, 8:40 a.m. meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Basilica Basement Group, 7 p.m., St. Francis Basilica, 104 Second St., Dyersville, Iowa.
Al-Anon Westside AFG,7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 6 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m. Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Thursday
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., meets uptown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday
Asbury Eagles Club Pizza Night, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Made from scratch. Dine in or carry out. Proceeds to benefit Eagle’s Club Community Fund.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Thursday
Twisted Stitchers, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A social textile crafting group. Bring a knitting, sewing, crochet, etc. project to work on. Be prepared to offer tips on your best crafting style.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Embroiderer’s Guild of America Fleur de Lis Chapter, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Details: Ruth at 563-580-3234.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.