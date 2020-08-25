PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta residents are asked to complete a 15-minute online survey as part of the city’s development of a comprehensive and parks master plan.

The survey can be found at rdgusa.com/sites/Peosta.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The plan will help identify “policies and projects that lead to efficient and attractive development,” according to the City of Peosta website.

The survey includes questions about a range of user-friendliness of specific city streets, economic development factors in the city and elements that impact residents’ quality of life.

Tags