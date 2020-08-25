PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta residents are asked to complete a 15-minute online survey as part of the city’s development of a comprehensive and parks master plan.
The survey can be found at rdgusa.com/sites/Peosta.
The plan will help identify “policies and projects that lead to efficient and attractive development,” according to the City of Peosta website.
The survey includes questions about a range of user-friendliness of specific city streets, economic development factors in the city and elements that impact residents’ quality of life.