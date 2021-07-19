ASBURY, Iowa — By this fall, the City of Asbury hopes to have installed prehistoric-themed playground equipment at a new park in the new Arrowhead neighborhood on Seippel Road.
As the city prepares to install the equipment, which includes a woolly mammoth head and climbable rope elements, the city wants to hear from residents about what else could go on the 4.5-acre property.
The city shared a survey through Facebook and email Friday, asking residents their thoughts on sand volleyball, pickleball, basketball or tennis courts, exercise equipment, a walking or biking trail and a picnic shelter.
“We want to make sure we’re meeting what the residents want to see,” Mayor Jim Adams said.
City Clerk Sara Burke said once residents respond to the survey, the Asbury Park and Recreation Board will look at plans for the park.
The park, located west of Seippel Road on Pawnee Lane and Arapaho Drive, already includes a sanitary sewer lift station and storm water retention basin.
The Arrowhead Park project began in 2019 as part of a series of other park developments.
“It was about getting parks closer to the residents in places like Arrowhead and Brook Haven,” Adams said.
Playground equipment has already been added to similar new “pocket” neighborhood parks in the Clay Ridge and Brook Haven subdivisions.
“This is the last of that wave,” Adams said.
Adams said that the city couldn’t move to install the Arrowhead equipment until the roads of the subdivision were in place.
The city has spent close to $100,000 of the $132,000 set aside for adding playground equipment. The remainder will be spent on excavating the site and installation.
Funding for Arrowhead, as well as the other two neighborhood parks, came from tax increment financing.
“We’re really excited about it,” Burke said. “It’ll be nice because we don’t really have anything for that end of town.”