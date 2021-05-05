A number of events are set to mark Bike Week in Dubuque, including a community ride.
The week raises awareness of bicycling and runs May 16-23, according to a press release.
A community bike ride kicks off the week on May 16. The event begins on the Bee Branch Greenway at 22nd Street and includes complimentary safety checks and a coffee truck with discounts for cyclists.
The route includes Elm Street to the 16th Street trail, and follows Kerper Boulevard to 11th Street with a stop at Dupaco Alley in the Millwork District.
Dubuque bicycle terrain-themed T-shirts are available, with proceeds supporting local nonprofit organizations. Order online at bonfire.com/store/2021-bike-week.
Other events planned for the week include
- Monday through Thursday: That 1 Place Coffee Truck will offer cyclist discounts at various locations throughout Dubuque and Peosta.
- Wednesday: Bike-In to Mid-Week Market on Iowa Street, 4 to 8 p.m. at the intersection of 11th and Iowa streets.
- Thursday: Bike-In Movie at the Dubuque Bike Coop, 2206 Central Ave.
- Friday: HandleBar Happy hour at Jubeck New World Brewing, 115 W. 11th St.
- Saturday: E-Bike Demonstration Day at Bicycle World, 1072 Central Ave.
- The full calendar of events is available at trailvision.org/bike-week.
A prize drawing is available for cyclists who register their miles at trailvision.org.