MANCHESTER, Iowa — West Delaware County Community School District leaders are considering a proposal to spend more than $30 million in the coming years on facility improvements.
School board members Tuesday heard from representatives of energy saving and planning company SiteLogIQ, who laid out scenarios for improvement projects that could total $36 million to $39 million.
“We used all of the information that we have collected over the past year or year and half with your district and these budgets to pull together scenarios,” said Kevin Thueringer, vice president of development at SitelogIQ.
Company representatives proposed funding the bulk of the projects with a $20 million bond referendum that could be held early next year. The proposal also called for funding $15.2 million in projects with 1-cent sales tax revenue, and $3.5 million with district reserves.
If the projects and funding are approved, a majority of the money would be used to replace the district’s indoor air quality; lighting; and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, which ranked as the No. 1 priority for both school leaders and residents in a recent survey. Those renovations would cost upwards of $19 million.
“Some of our HVAC systems should have lasted 30 years, but they are going on 50,” Superintendent Kristen Rickey said.
The project that ranked No. 2 in the survey was infrastructure improvements in areas such as plumbing, electrical work and windows, which would cost about $6.8 million.
School board members ranked library and science modernization and other classroom renovations as the third-most-important project, while residents ranked it No. 4. Proposed improvements in those areas would cost $6 million.
School leaders picked improvements to technical education classrooms and music and band rooms as the fourth most important project. That came in fifth for residents. The price tag for those renovations would be about $4.6 million.
The fifth choice for school board members was school security and improvements to elementary and middle school school bus drop offs, which ranked No. 3 for residents. That would cost about $1.5 million.
Both residents and school board members picked athletics — including football field turf, new LED lights and bleachers — as No. 6. This would cost about $2 million.
Board members did not take any votes on the proposals from SiteLogIQ on Tuesday. Rickey said she expects the board to vote on whether to hold the referendum in the coming months.
“We won’t be taking a vote for a bit,” school board president Ed Poynor said before the meeting. “We’ve been at this for over three years now looking at needs, talking to the staff as far as their needs and a task force with the community was established. We are gathering some professional thoughts on how we can approach these needed improvements.”