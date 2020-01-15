A Dubuque man accused of firing a gun toward a graduation party in May 2019 was sentenced on Monday to more than 11 years in federal prison.
Norris W. Culver Jr., 34, received the sentence Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He pleaded guilty in August to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Culver, who had multiple prior felony and domestic abuse convictions, was legally prohibited from owning a gun, according to a press release. However, he acknowledged in court that he had a gun on May 17.
Authorities were called to 818 Rhomberg Ave. at 11 p.m. May 17 after gunshots were reported. Officers said they found spent shell casings and bullet- impact marks on the front of the home.
According to the press release, Culver fired multiple shots from a handgun into the residence, where multiple people were celebrating at a graduation party. No one was injured, but several people — including at least three children — were inside during the shooting.
Culver was sentenced to 110 months in prison for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He also was sentenced to a consecutive term of 24 months in prison for violating his terms of release in connection to an unrelated federal conviction in Texas.
There is no parole in the federal prison system.