It was 1959, and 22-year-old Maurna Ryan was excited to attend the wedding of a co-worker.
“There used to be a dance hall in Dickeyville (Wis.), and that’s where the dance was,” she said. “I worked with the girl that was getting married. Another girl I worked with, Carol, and I went up to the wedding reception.”
Carol saw a familiar face across the room and introduced Maurna to Jim Gerhards, who was the bride’s cousin.
“She had actually dated him at one time,” recalled Maurna, now 84. “I honestly don’t remember if we danced together. But I guess I danced with him and got a date. The rest is history.”
That history includes seven children, 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The couple married in 1960 and settled in a small apartment in Dubuque to begin their new life as husband and wife. They will celebrate 62 years together on Saturday, May 14.
The newlyweds experienced tragedy early in their marriage when their first daughter, Jill, was born with spina bifida and died when she was 6 days old.
The following year, they welcomed a son, Jim Jr., and moved to a house they had built in Potosi, Wis., where they would remain for nearly 60 years.
“We moved there with one child and raised seven there,” Maurna said.
Jim Jr. was followed by Julie, Jane, twins Mark and Marty, Amy and Audrey.
The family had and continues to have a strong Catholic faith. They belong to Ss. Andrew and Thomas Parish in Potosi, and all seven Gerhards children attended Ss. Andrew and Thomas School.
“The school went through eighth grade, and I think at one time we had six there at the same time,” Maurna said. “But we managed.”
Jim, 85, worked at Dubuque Packing Co. for many years.
“I worked there until they closed, and then I went into trucking,” he said.
Jim took a job as a truck driver for Schaefer Farms in Potosi, a position that kept him local and close to home.
Maurna did secretarial work for several companies and took over responsibility for the church bulletin at Ss. Andrew and Thomas for many years.
Oldest son Jim Jr. and youngest daughter Audrey are quick to point out what their parents were too humble to admit.
“They were very involved in volunteer work,” said Audrey, now of Monroe, Wis. “Dad was a volunteer firefighter in Potosi for 25 years. He was a deputy for the Grant County Sheriff’s Department auxiliary. He was on the village board for Potosi that got Hickory Park started. A lot of volunteer work.”
Maurna got involved with Boys Scouts as a den leader.
“They are my role models for volunteering,” said Jim Jr., now of Cuba City, Wis. “I’m a Scout leader now and a volunteer firefighter on the rescue squad. So, they’ve had a big influence on me that way.”
Family vacations were spent exploring Wisconsin, including memorable camping trips to Blackhawk Lake in Highland.
“That was our big vacation,” Audrey said. “Other people might have gone to Disney World. But we had this humongous family tent that we all would sleep in. I have a lot of fond memories of those camping trips.”
Even at a young age, Jim Jr. understood that raising a large family involved cutting some corners.
“Having seven mouths to feed, I know my parents had to be frugal and cost-conscious,” he said. “We didn’t take big trips, but I remember going to Milwaukee to a Brewers game and going to the zoo. Those were great trips.”
After retiring, the couple did some traveling, to New York, Alaska and California, but especially loved being at home surrounded by children and grandchildren. Jim enjoyed taking care of the lawn and gardening, while Maurna loved staying indoors and curling up with a good book.
When Jim’s health necessitated frequent trips to Dubuque for appointments and hospital stays, it was decided by the family that the Gerhards should sell their longtime home and move to Dubuque.
“We had a family meeting at Thanksgiving where it was suggested maybe it’s time to sell the house,” Audrey said. “Then, everything just fell into place.”
Jim and Maurna are happy with their new home, especially because family members drop by often.
“I mean, the lunchroom is right across the hall, and we’re on the first floor, so no steps,” Maurna said. “We’re on our own but help is here if we need it.”
Audrey said it took a long time for her and her siblings to realize how special it was to be a Gerhards.
“That’s all we knew,” she said. “When you have great parents, you might not realize it until someone from the outside points it out to you. It probably wasn’t until we were teenagers that it dawned on us how wonderful, supportive and loving they were.”
And that seems to be the magic potion for Jim and Maurna Gerhards’ 62-year partnership, too.
“She supported me, and I supported her,” Jim said.
Jim and Maurna aren’t sure exactly how they will celebrate their 62nd anniversary.
“I haven’t heard anything,” Maurna said. “Well, maybe there’s something in the works.”
“I don’t know,” Audrey said with a shrug. “Maybe.”