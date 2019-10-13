As the weather begins to cool, a few dozen hunters are pulling on boots and hoisting hand tools, heading into the woods for quarry of a rarer kind — wild American ginseng.
The native root is prevalent enough in the tri-state area, and valuable enough at market to have drawn a small but determined number of licensed collectors into forests with screwdrivers, pry bars, mattocks or trowels.
The root is a valuable commodity as it is a common component in traditional medications. Modern research about its effectiveness is inconclusive, but it still is a popular supplement, particularly in China.
Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin each require permits with which collectors can harvest under very specific, slightly varied list of conditions and requirements.
Andrew Keil is a conservation officer for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, working in Dubuque and Jackson counties. He said there is a decent number of diggers in the area, relative to the sport, but it isn’t easy.
“We have probably the strictest, strongest ginseng laws in the nation,” he said.
On this side of the river, diggers must wait until the plant is old enough to harvest. That’s detectable by several factors — it has to have three “prongs” or leaves; it has to be producing berries; and it has to have five “stem scars,” or marks in the rhizome that indicate years of growth.
If someone unearths a root that has fewer than five scars, he or she has to carefully replant it. And that person must have proof.
“The harvesters have to keep the tops on the plant when they come out until they get them home,” Keil said. “That way we can verify that it’s a three-prong plant.”
Illinois code requires plants have four prongs, meaning they’re about 10 years old. Wisconsin needs just three or more prongs. Neither neighboring state, though, has a specific stem scar requirement.
In all three states, harvesters are responsible for planting the berries of the plant they harvest near their parent.
“Ginseng is different than a typical crop because it isn’t something you can nurture or grow,” said Wisconsin Conservation Warden Pearl Worden, who covers Grant County.
So the harvesters replacing the plants they take is the best way for propagation.
“Harvesters do a really good job of it,” Keil said.
They are legally required to do so after all. But also, harvesting grounds need to last because harvesters have to wait so many years to harvest plants.
It is also illegal to harvest ginseng on any public lands.
“People typically have a spot on private land they return to,” Worden said. “They monitor it for plants that are old enough to dig or not dig.”
Because they’re hard to find, Keil and Worden said harvesters are very secretive about their spots. Worden said they often keep it in the family.
None of four licensed harvesters from northeast Iowa responded to messages seeking comment for this story. That didn’t surprise Worden.
Why go through all this trouble? One pound of wild American ginseng can go for more than $600 through a licensed buyer or dealer.
The market, though, is mostly in China, where the root is sought for medicinal and dietary uses. That could be a problem this year.
“The 2019 season will be dependent on the continued trade negotiations with China and their economy, as well as the political unrest in Hong Kong, which has caused a decrease in mainland China tourists coming to Hong Kong for retail shopping,” according to American Ginseng, a site devoted to the act.
Ginseng season concludes on Oct. 31 in Iowa and on Nov. 1 in Illinois and Wisconsin.