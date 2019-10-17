MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The four candidates running in two contested Maquoketa City Council races faced off this week during a public forum.
Challenger Daniel Holm faces incumbent Ronald Horan for the 1st Ward seat, while incumbent Kevin Kuhlman takes on challenger Richard Rickerl for an at-large seat.
Those two races will be among five Maquoketa municipal races on ballots in the Nov. 5 general election.
Mayor Donald Schwenker, 3rd Ward Council Member Erica Barker and 5th Ward Council Member Mark Lyon are running for re-election unopposed.
During this week’s forum, the candidates in the contested races explained their reasons for running, the initiatives they would pursue if elected and the areas that they feel are most important for the city to address.
Kevin Kuhlman
Age: 41
Profession: Owner, Maquoketa River Rental
Kuhlman has served on the council since 2016. During his tenure, he helped start initiatives to revitalize downtown and hire a new city manager, both of which he believes have moved the community in the right direction.
Kuhlman said he hopes to work to improve the city’s streets and infrastructure, which he believes needs to be updated.
“The kids deserve it in this town,” Kuhlman said.
He also is interested in continuing to develop the downtown area in order to promote future business growth. He pointed to the aesthetic updates of downtown Main and Platte streets as projects that will help draw businesses and improve commerce.
As a business owner, he believes he has the expertise to know what local businesses need to succeed.
Kuhlman said he hopes to also continue to improve park amenities, emphasizing efforts he has been involved in to renovate the city’s skate park. He also proposed the idea of a city swimming pool.
“We need to move in that direction,” Kuhlman said. “The kids don’t really have something to do outside.”
Richard Rickerl
Age: 64
Profession: Retired
Rickerl is a native of Clinton. He recently moved back to his home state after years of living in Austin, Texas, and working as an industrial maintenance mechanic.
He said he has always been interested in city government and believes he has much to offer the community.
“Fixing things is in my blood,” Rickerl said. “I’m willing to work with anyone and everyone to find solutions here.”
Rickerl said he has seen positive growth in Maquoketa, but he questions if it is expanding too rapidly. He noted that efforts to grow the city could result in increased crime and housing prices, along with the city losing its rural identity.
“Don’t grow too fast,” he said. “The people that live here like the fact that this is a farm town. They are happy to live in this type of environment.”
If elected, Rickerl said, he wants to continue to support local businesses. He added that he also supports expanding housing options, as he believes there is a shortage now.
Rickerl said he is interested in updating the city’s street signs, some of which he thinks are unreadable, and he would like to improve the city’s parks and related programming, such as expanding local soccer programs.
Daniel Holm
Age: 73
Profession: Retired
Holm moved to Maquoketa three years ago to settle down in his wife’s hometown. A former manager of private estates, Holm said he now spends his time oil painting and writing song lyrics.
Holm said he wants to serve in Maquoketa in whatever way he can. He is on the Jackson County Historic Preservation Commission.
If elected, Holm said, he believes street infrastructure must be addressed and improved, highlighting several street signs that he thinks are “faded.”
He also hopes to improve the city’s parks, which he said are too dark at night. He proposed installing more lighting and pointed to the recently built radio-controlled car park as a positive inclusion to the city’s amenities.
Holm wants to see transparency improved with the city government. He believes it should be made easier for residents to learn about what city officials are working on.
His primary concern, though, is addressing substance abuse in the area.
“These young people are destroying their futures up in smoke,” Holm said. “Let’s go after the dealers.”
Ronald Horan
Age: 56
Profession: Self-employed; former retail store owner
Horan was appointed to the council 10 months ago. A native of Maquoketa, Horan said he has always had an interest in public service and is active in supporting Maquoketa’s public parks.
Horan said he hopes to make Maquoketa a more-inclusive place by addressing issues he believes prevent many from moving into the community.
He feels the city needs to work to increase housing options, particularly senior housing. He said workforce and low-income housing options also need to be improved.
“How do we take care of our elderly population?” Horan asked. “We can’t just sweep those things under the carpet.”
Improving city parks is also a top priority for Horan, who suggested they be made more handicap-accessible.
Horan said he also wants more effort to be placed on supporting local businesses, emphasizing that businesses not located downtown must also be assisted.
He added that he also supports continued efforts to update the city’s street and sewer infrastructure.