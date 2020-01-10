Police said one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Dubuque.
Brenda B. Baczek, 64, of Elizabeth, Ill., was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to a Dubuque police crash report.
Police said vehicles driven by Kristen L. Calvert, 21, of Galena, Ill., and Baczek were stopped in traffic in the eastbound lanes of the 3100 block of Dodge Street at 5:21 p.m. An eastbound vehicle driven by Hannah M. Udelhoven, 20, of Potosi, Wis., failed to stop in time, rear-ending Calvert’s vehicle and pushing it into Baczek’s vehicle.
Udelhoven was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.