Local colleges are examining how they will spend millions in federal COVID-19 relief dollars — including how best to distribute a portion of it to students.
“With the dollars and the guidance that just came out, we truly are in a phase of understanding what we can and can’t do and putting plans together,” said Dave Dahms, vice president of finance and administration at Northeast Iowa Community College.
U.S. Department of Education officials recently released information on the amount of funds available to postsecondary institutions nationwide through the American Rescue Plan Act — the third round of federal pandemic relief.
Allocations were based on factors such as the share of students at the school receiving federal Pell Grants, and institutions are required to use at least half of the funds to provide emergency aid to students. While allocations vary by college, some of the area’s largest schools are receiving several million dollars.
“We’re really grateful because without the stimulus funds, I think there would have been significant challenges,” said Jim Collins, president of Loras College in Dubuque.
Institutional support
Loras has been allocated about $3.3 million in American Rescue Plan funding. Of that, close to $1.7 million is designated for student aid, leaving about the same amount for institutional use.
Collins said Loras leaders will look to use the institutional funds to help offset revenue losses related to the pandemic, such as the cancellation of the Loras College All-Sports Camp for two summers and lost room and board money from students who learned remotely. The funds also will help cover expenses such as setting up classes for hybrid learning and purchasing personal protective equipment.
“Any moneys that we would receive through the stimulus, we would specifically earmark, institutionally, those things that were caused by or lost due to the pandemic,” Collins said.
Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore is receiving about $3.5 million, of which nearly $1.8 million must go to student aid, leaving about $1.7 million for the college.
Caleb White, vice president for administrative services, said that after the second round of federal relief funding, officials allowed faculty and staff to submit projects or ideas to address ways they or students were impacted during the pandemic. The newest round of federal dollars will further those efforts.
“We want to use these funds to maximize the student impact,” White said. “We’re trying to keep the college healthy, so there are some lost revenue pieces we’re probably going to cover, but we’re really going to focus on these submissions.”
Projects already being funded include adding technology to classrooms to support both online and in-person learning and covering student technology fees for the laptop program in the 2021-2022 school year.
Beth McGrath, vice president for business and finance at Clarke University in Dubuque, said officials are still examining how they will spend their latest round of federal funding — which totals close to $2.1 million with about $1 million designated for students. However, officials could potentially look at covering COVID-19 expenses for the fall; improving heating, ventilation and air-conditioning; and allocating more funds to student aid.
McGrath noted that having the three rounds of federal funding has helped Clarke retain employees and will help with reinstating professional development and employee travel.
“We’ll be able to replace some of that lost revenue with this new federal funding in order to fund those expenses again,” she said.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville is receiving $13.9 million, of which about $7 million is designated for student aid. University officials said they plan to use funds to pay for expenses such as sanitization and technology costs, instructional delivery needs and temporary facilities such as testing and vaccination sites, as well as to help cover lost revenue.
Serving students
Dahms said the latest round of federal relief dollars will allow NICC to financially support a broader swath of its students.
NICC’s American Rescue Plan allocation is close to $7.4 million, of which at least $3.7 million must go to student aid. Dahms noted that the act broadens the definition of students who can receive funds to also include permanent residents, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and undocumented immigrants, among others.
NICC is required to prioritize distributing funds to students with the highest need, but with funding available to additional groups, officials can put an emphasis on how they reach those students, too, Dahms said. Student aid must be used for education or COVID-19-related needs, though that can include day care, living and tuition expenses.
“It’s pretty wide open what they can use it for,” he said.
Jeffrey Bullock, president of University of Dubuque, said officials are still waiting on additional guidance about distributing the student aid portion of their allocation — $3.6 million out of a total $7.2 million grant — such as whether recent graduates qualify for assistance.
He noted that UD leaders have so far encouraged students to use funds they receive to pay for their student debt.
“A significant (number) of those did last time around, and we hope that happens again, but it’s completely up to the students’ discretion how they chose to spend these resources,” he said.