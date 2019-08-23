SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Back to School Celebration for Mom & Dad, 8 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Celebrate the beginning of a new school year with coffee, juice and doughnuts.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Tri-State Singles Club Friday Night Dinner, 6 p.m., Pete’s Thai Kitchen, E. 22nd St. Details: Mary Lou, 563-588-1175, for reservations.
Almost Home Fundraiser, 6 p.m. Wartburg Seminary, 333 Wartburg Place. Music, food and silent auction in support of the men’s homeless shelter.
Driftless Star Party, 8:30 p.m., The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, 405 E. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Learn about the night sky and connect with the cosmos (binoculars and telescopes provided).
Saturday
Mississippi Hiking Club, meet at 2 p.m. at Camp Street east of Hy-Vee on Locust Street to carpool to Schurmier Teaching Forest, Elizabeth, Ill.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Mixed Emotions, 6 p.m., Off Shore Bar and Grill, 4111 N. Riverview St., Bellevue, Iowa.
Roy Schroedl, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Katie Sullivan, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Matt McPherson, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Tony Walker, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co.,
67 Main St.
Josh Yeltman, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Meghan Davis, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Karaoke/Open mic, 8:30 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
Saturday
Tanner Scheckel, 10 a.m., Coconut Cove, 1549 Bluff Road, Hazel Green, Wis.
Johnnie Walker, 1:30 p.m., Fergetaboudit Vineyard and Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill.
Music in the Vines, 2 p.m., Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery, 4746 N. Ford Road, Galena, Ill.
2019 Luke Fest, 3 p.m., Festival Grounds Park, Darlington, Wis. Music by Just Jake from 3 to 7. Silent auction starts at 7:15. Following that, Pop Rocks performs.
Summer’s Last Blast, 6 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road. Features the Spazmatics, Johnny Trash and Hot Greasy Wieners reunion show.
John Janssen, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Barn Dance, 7 p.m., 12471 U.S. 52, Green Island, Iowa. The Country Tradition Band will play traditional and modern country music.
John Janssen, 7 p.m., Farmers Creek, 144 S. Main St., lower level, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Katie Sullivan, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Emple’s Rooftop, 7 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Two stages: Allegro Audio’s Driftmore Music and Arts Festival 2019 pre-party on the second floor stage. For ages 21 and older. Cost: $10.
A Grand Extravaganza, 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St. A sneak peek at the shows in for the 2019-2020 season.
Hal Reed & Mississippi Journey, 8 p.m., Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa.
Statue of Liberty, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Stones N Bones Band, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Massey Road, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. No reservations are needed.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting. Details 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1668 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Dubuque Parkinson’s Support Group, 10 a.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., auditorium, next to cafeteria. Details: Gerald Osterhaus, 563-582-7313.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
FOOD & DRINK
Saturday
Monticello Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast, 7:30 a.m., Monticello (Iowa) Regional Airport, 20373 Iowa 38.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today-Saturday
Steeple Square Flea Market, 3 p.m. today; 7 a.m. Saturday, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Features vintage and antique items, home decor, holiday decor, art and more. Admission: $2.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.