More than 100 jobs to be cut at John Deere Dubuque Works
More than 100 employees at a major Dubuque manufacturing facility soon will be laid off, according to company officials.
Dan Bernick, a public relations manager with Deere & Co., said Friday via email that 105 employees of John Deere Dubuque Works will be laid off. The move is effective April 6.
Bernick wrote that the layoffs are “in response to market conditions.”
“Each Deere factory balances the size of its production workforce with customer demand from their individual factory,” he wrote.
John Deere Dubuque Works is part of Deere’s construction and forestry division. In November, company officials predicted a 10% to 15% decrease in sales for that sector in the current fiscal year.
The company in December announced that 57 people would be laid off from the Davenport, Iowa, facility. It also announced an expanded “voluntary separation program” for eligible salaried employees.
John Deere Dubuque Works is considered the county’s largest employer.
Grocery chain to end 24-hour service in Dubuque
A regional grocery chain with three stores in Dubuque will soon cease being open 24 hours per day, reflecting a trend seen at multiple retailers across the nation.
Officials from Hy-Vee this past week confirmed that the chain’s trio of Dubuque stores will, beginning Monday, Feb. 10, be open from 5 a.m. to midnight each day. All previously operated 24 hours per day and seven days per week, only closing briefly on a handful of holidays throughout the year.
Hy-Vee Director of Public Relations Christina Gayman said the change in Dubuque reflects a broader transition for Hy-Vee, which operates nearly 250 stores in eight Midwestern states.
“We had been evaluating our store hours for a while,” she said. “We’ve been looking to take the best course of action in each particular market and make changes based on what each market needs.”
All of the stores that previously had offered 24-hour service are now shifting away from that model, Gayman confirmed. However, the new hours that will be implemented at these locations vary across the grocer’s footprint.
Eastern Iowa mirrors state in Buttigieg’s apparent caucus victory
Iowa caucus results are all in, three days after residents gathered in school gymnasiums and union halls to rally behind their favorite Democratic presidential candidates.
Results for all precincts statewide finally were released by the Iowa Democratic Party by about 7:45 p.m. Thursday, potentially putting to rest international consternation about the hotly contested bellwether contest.
It was a photo finish between former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
Buttigieg ended with 564.012 state delegate equivalents, the standard by which each candidate’s success is measured. That outpaced Sanders, who was awarded 562.497, by fewer than two SDEs.
Assuming the results stand — campaigns can request a recanvass of the results — Buttigieg finished with 26.2% of all SDEs statewide, with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on his heels with 26.1%.
The Iowa Democratic Party has caught plenty of criticism nationwide for the utter failure of its first-time phone app reporting system and continuing delays in getting the numbers out. Democratic National Convention chairman Tom Perez called for a re-canvass Thursday afternoon.
court battles continue after animals removed at Cricket Hollow
MANCHESTER, Iowa — Attorneys on Friday quarreled over several topics related to an embattled roadside zoo in Manchester, tensions remaining high for months after the majority of its animals were removed.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig in November ordered the removal of all exotic animals from Cricket Hollow Animal Park after finding their living conditions to be “deplorable.” Hundreds of animals were subsequently removed from the facility over the course of two days in December.
The fallout from that effort was evident Friday. Attorneys for the plaintiffs lobbied to remove additional animals from Cricket Hollow, while zoo owners Pam and Tom Sellner confronted potentially serious punishment for allegedly interfering in efforts to remove animals from their property.
The majority of the day’s proceedings focused on the fate of three miniature Hereford cows. The animals were briefly removed from the zoo in December but were returned shortly thereafter on a judge’s order.
In addition to operating the zoo, the Sellners have long operated a farm on their property.
Wittig emphasized that her November mandate was focused specifically on the exotic animals associated with the zoo.
Dubuque City Council OKs budget guidelines with tax rate increase
The City of Dubuque’s tax rate is poised to increase under plans to add police and fire personnel and support the city’s ever-expanding traffic and security camera network.
City Council members voted unanimously this week to approve recommended budget policy guidelines for the fiscal year that begins on July 1.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen recommended council members increase the city’s tax rate to $10.43 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value from $10.33.
The increase would generate $266,485 in added property tax revenue.
Residential property values in the city increased an average of 5% this year. Combined with a decrease in the state “rollback” rate — used to calculate, in part, how much residents will pay in property taxes in 2021 — that would equate to a 2.7% property tax increase for the average Dubuque homeowner, adding nearly $21 on the average tax bill.
Dubuque brewery, Bellevue restaurant to team up
A Dubuque brewery and Bellevue, Iowa, restaurant soon will team up to bring a collaborative offering to Dubuque’s Lower Main Street district.
Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ at Potter’s Mill in March will open a location within Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. The pairing can be traced back to summer 2019, when Flatted Fifth owner Mark Herman reached out to the brewery’s owners and floated the idea of a partnership. Since opening in November 2018, Dimensional Brewing Co. has lacked a consistent food offering. Dimensional Brewing co-owner Tom Rauen believes Flatted Fifth is the ideal business to fill the void.