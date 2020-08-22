Roger Quade’s grandfather started the family farm on Oakland Farms Road a little more than 100 years ago, and it’s been in his family ever since.
Throughout the decades, Quade said, the farming industry has changed drastically from small, family-owned operations to multiple large farms owned by one person.
“A lot of farms are being sold,” said Patricia Quade, Roger Quade’s wife. “For farming, I think small farms will be a thing of the past in 50 years.”
“It’s a whole different ball game,” Roger Quade added.
The Quade farm is one of thousands in Iowa to have stayed in a family, however.
The couple and five other families were given Iowa Department of Agriculture Century and Heritage Awards this week at the Jackson County Farm Bureau office in Maquoketa.
Century Farm Awards are given to those whose families have owned the same farmland for more than 100 years. Heritage Farm Awards apply to those with the same farms in their family for more than 150 years.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture has 20,304 century farms and 1,464 heritage farms on record.
The awards typically are given at the Iowa State Fair, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s recipients could choose to be recognized at the 2021 Iowa State Fair, receive certificates in the mail or have a regional ceremony.
The event in Jackson County was the first of eight regional ceremonies set to take place in the coming weeks. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Iowa Farm Bureau President Craig Hill presented the certificates.
Naig came to the ceremony after meeting with President Donald Trump, who signed an emergency declaration for Iowa following last week’s derecho that devastated parts of the state.
After walking fields and talking to farmers in east and central Iowa, Naig sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency about the need for no-harvest crop insurance options for farmers with severely damaged fields.
“In 2020, to me, we’re piling unprecedented challenges upon unprecedented challenges,” Naig said to award recipients.
Millions of acres of farmland were impacted by the storm, Naig said, and it was emotional to see farms with entire buildings and bins now gone.
However, he said he felt a sense of hope on his first visit to an impacted Heritage Farm, as the original farmhouse was still standing.
“We saw more four-square farm houses, standing as proud as can be,” Naig said.
Mary Kay Egan, of Dubuque, said her great-grandfather built the farmhouse that sits on her family farm outside Bellevue, in 1853. She was there to receive a Heritage award with her husband, John Egan.
The couple rents out the farm, but they said they enjoy continuing to maintain the land.
Mary Kay Egan said it’s hard to predict how the future of farming will go, especially during an unpredictable time like the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we’ll see a lot of family farms being bought up,” she added.
David Puls, Heritage Farm award recipient for his farm in Sherrill, also said it’s hard to predict the future of the farming industry, which has rapidly changed during his life.
Puls remembers when the farmhouse he grew up in didn’t have running water, and machines could only work one row of crops at a time. Now, massive combines do all of the harvesting work.
Low commodity prices and unpredictable weather conditions have remained the largest challenge for farmers, he said. While this includes last week’s storm, he said the past two years have been too wet for ideal farming conditions.
“It’s really changed considerably,” Puls said. “But we’ll get through it.”
Patrick Walsh, Century Farm awardee with land a few miles north of Peosta, said that farms used to have a wide variety of crops and livestock. Now, he said most farms focus on one kind of crop or livestock.
He’s also seen corn planters go from being able to do two rows of corn to 32 since he bought the farm from his father in 1967, which he now rents.
“Farming has changed so much, it’s unbelievable,” he said.