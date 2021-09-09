GALENA, Ill. — A former employee of the Galena Public Library whose termination ignited controversy in 2019 is now suing the library board.
Court documents obtained by the Telegraph Herald indicate that Marvin Holland, of Galena, recently filed a lawsuit against the Galena Public Library Board of Trustees and former board president Earl Thompson.
Holland was fired from his position as a custodian at the library in September 2019 by Thompson.
“It would appear that he was terminated without cause, without board action, and within days of being vested in a pension,” said Holland’s attorney, Phil Jensen of Alliance Law Office in East Dubuque. “And, he was terminated when his personnel file shows he was a stellar employee with no prior complaints … and nothing but glowing reviews.”
Court documents also note that the decision to fire Holland occurred during a closed session but was not ratified by the board in open session. This led to an April 2020 citation of the library board by the state attorney general’s office for violating the Open Meetings Act.
Following the citation, the board moved to ratify the decision in open session and change the board’s bylaws to clarify the responsibilities of the board president when there is not an acting library director.
Jensen said, “There is evidence that (the error) may have been corrected, but that remains to be seen.”
Jensen added that comments by Thompson following the termination cast Holland in an unfavorable light. In June 2020, Thompson said the termination came after a police investigation that did not yield any criminal charges.
Jensen said Thompson’s comments were possibly defamatory to Holland.
“Reasonable people would have concluded ... that his termination arose from the police investigation, but we know that no charges were filed and the police found that my client had done nothing wrong,” he said.
Court documents state that Jensen is asking the court to order the library to reinstate Holland to his position and pay his lost wages and benefits, as well as the cost of the lawsuit, and issue a public apology.
Jensen said prior to filing the lawsuit, he communicated with the board in hopes of resolving the matter without litigation, but was unsuccessful.
“It was very evident that they were not interested, or somebody (on the board) was not interested, in a pre-litigation resolution. But believe me, we attempted,” he said. “We were left with no alternative but to file.”
Attorney Terry Kurt, of Hammer Law Firm in Dubuque, is representing the library board.
“At this time, we can’t comment on the lawsuit, because we haven’t been served with it,” he said Wednesday.
A hearing in the case is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13, 2022.