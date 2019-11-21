HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Two years after voters rejected a $2.5 million ballot measure to upgrade the Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District athletic fields, officials are considering a second attempt.
The district’s school board recently instructed staffers to engage architects for conceptual designs and cost estimates for a project that would see the construction of a softball field and improvements to existing baseball and football fields.
But the most significant addition would be the district’s first outdoor track, which would provide community members with a recreation facility and 70 to 90 student runners with long-needed practice and competition space.
“They practice in the streets. They run around town. They practice in the gym. They sometimes will practice out in the parking lot,” said Superintendent John Costello. “They never get an opportunity to practice on a playing field.”
At this time, he cannot predict the amount the district might request from the electorate. Estimates range from $1.5 million to $3.5 million.
While construction costs have increased “significantly” since the previous referendum in 2017, “we believe that, financially, our district is in good shape to be able to do this with very minimal or no impact at all on the taxes,” Costello said.
Renovated athletic facilities would allow the district to host track meets and could attract additional students, and consequently, state funding that benefits district programming.
The school board will review the proposal in December. If the project proceeds, a ballot question could be approved by January for appearance in the April 7 spring election.
School board President Jodi Fritz said successful passage depends on community education. She noted that a steering committee oversaw a successful $10 million bond campaign in 2017 to fund school building improvements and equipment.
While voters rejected in a 541 to 671 vote a second request of $2.5 million pertaining to the district’s athletic facilities, Fritz said those renovations were not of primary concern.
Most opposition originated in Jamestown Township, where many older residents live on fixed incomes, according to town Chairman Faber Runde.
He said he could not gauge whether the community would support another request for lack of information about the project.