If you have attended more than one military funeral in Dubuque in the past 20 years, you have almost certainly seen Keith Shearer.
The retired Marine of both World War II and the Korean War has marched in hundreds of funerals in the decades he served on the Honor Guard for the American Legion Post 6 in Dubuque. For some of that time, he was also pulling double duty with the Honor Guard for the Marine Corps League of Dubuque.
“It is just being responsible, more than anything else,” Shearer said. “You have a responsibility to do a significant service for them when they pass away.”
Nick Lucy, longtime bugler for the Legion’s local honor guard, said his friend Keith was particular about his service, down to the detail.
“He wants every little bit of that ceremony to be a meaningful thing,” Lucy said. “He’s always sharp as a tack because he’s a Marine. You’re never a former Marine.”
Shearer entered the Marine Corps young, in the tail end of World War II. He then served throughout the conflict in Korea — entering as private first class, exiting a sergeant.
“I was in fire fights, mortar attacks, artillery barrages, you name it,” he said.
Since, he served in most of the area’s veteran organizations, including as commander of American Legion Post 6 in 2007.
He also served two terms on the Dubuque Community School Board.
“He is really a remarkable guy, always willing to do more community service,” Lucy said. “He takes his leadership roles very seriously. He is also a really personable guy, always with his eye on the big picture regarding this world of ours.”
Now, at 93, it has come time for Shearer to box up his marching boots.
“As long as you’re a veteran, it’s important,” he said. “As long as I could stand up, I did it.”
Shearer said he is still as active as he can be with the Legion, as the current pandemic allows. And he still believes there is plenty more he can do.
“For my age, I’m still somewhat responsible, I think,” he said. “I’m still moving.”